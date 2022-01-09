VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Position Reduced by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.26% of VSE worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $58.99 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The company has a market cap of $749.88 million, a P/E ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.49.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

VSEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

