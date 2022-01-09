Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to announce $36.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.30 million and the highest is $36.35 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $124.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.96 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $156.36 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $160.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

VTEX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 550,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67. Vtex has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $6,296,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $18,552,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $1,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

