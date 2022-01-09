WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

CFG stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

