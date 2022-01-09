WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

