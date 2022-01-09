WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $134,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 176,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,050,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $21,739,000 after buying an additional 148,126 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

