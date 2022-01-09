WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 47.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

