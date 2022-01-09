WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $93,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.2% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 229.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $567.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $639.83 and its 200 day moving average is $574.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

