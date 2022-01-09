WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $280,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avantor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Avantor by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

