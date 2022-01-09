WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,500 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.43.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

