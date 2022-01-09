WAX Trading 17% Lower This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $786.22 million and $33.51 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000922 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,833,668,729 coins and its circulating supply is 1,902,179,718 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

