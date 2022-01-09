Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $290.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.62.

NYSE:W opened at $180.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.82. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.87 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

