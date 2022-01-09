We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 185.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $61.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

