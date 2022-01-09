We Are One Seven LLC Buys 76 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $397.42 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.85 and a 200 day moving average of $409.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

