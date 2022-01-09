We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

ZTS opened at $211.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.