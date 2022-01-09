We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

GLOB stock opened at $250.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.05. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $188.67 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

