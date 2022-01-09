We Are One Seven LLC Sells 4,184 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $150.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.18 and a 1-year high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

