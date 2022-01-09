Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Insider Acquires A$26,950.00 in Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) insider Denise McComish purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.39 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,950.00 ($19,388.49).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55.

Get Webjet alerts:

Webjet Company Profile

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.