Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,484,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $254,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

NYSE:WFC opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

