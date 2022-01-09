Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

