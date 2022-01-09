Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

HOWL opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,139,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $74,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,596,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.