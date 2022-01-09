Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Raised to C$15.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WDOFF opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

