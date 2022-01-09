Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WFAFY opened at $20.84 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 6.43%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.