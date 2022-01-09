West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 2,275 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

ABBV opened at $134.88 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

