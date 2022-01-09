West Branch Capital LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 882.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

