West Branch Capital LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

