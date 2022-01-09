West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $450.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical continued to gain from both its segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products, in third-quarter 2021 which have driven the top-line for quite some time. Backed by the strength shown in the quarter, the company raised the 2021 outlook, instilling further confidence. The company’s high-value products (HVP) continue to drive higher gross and operating margins. It continues to see strong uptake of HVP components, which include Westar, FluroTec, Envision and NovaPure offerings along with Daikyo’s Crystal Zenith. A strong solvency position is an added plus. The company’s third-quarter results were better than expected. Shares of West Pharmaceutical have outperformed its industry over the past six months. Yet, forex woes and information security breaches remain headwinds.”

Shares of WST stock opened at $390.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

