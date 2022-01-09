Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $25.90 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

