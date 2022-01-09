Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $25.90 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
