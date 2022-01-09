Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce earnings of $4.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.72. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 410.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $15.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $17.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

