William Lewis Sells 7,126 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 7,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $196,748.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after acquiring an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Insmed by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 861,771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Insmed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.