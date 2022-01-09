WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,533 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

