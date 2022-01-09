Wing Price Tops $21.43 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059088 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00084785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.95 or 0.07511968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,487.09 or 0.99958229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

