Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WGO opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

