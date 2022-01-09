WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,414 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -907.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

