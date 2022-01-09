Wolf Safe Poor People Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $9,513.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00085692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.59 or 0.07398231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.86 or 0.99863900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071541 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading

