Wolfe Research Lowers Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of CVLG opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $376.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.