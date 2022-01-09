World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Shares of WRLD opened at $210.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

