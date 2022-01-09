WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.21) to GBX 1,030 ($13.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.51) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.33) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.56) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.64).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,166.50 ($15.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £13.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,099 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,018.63. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 748.65 ($10.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,179 ($15.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

