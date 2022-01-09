Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.55 or 0.00127471 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

