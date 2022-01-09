Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 609,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.