Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,891 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

XLNX opened at $193.07 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

