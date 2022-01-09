Xion Finance Market Cap Tops $390,496.14 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $390,496.14 and $1,225.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.89 or 0.07401535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.51 or 0.99844305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006734 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,918,868 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

