XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. XPEL has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $1,352,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,083,238 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

