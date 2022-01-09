Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock worth $71,897,221 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

