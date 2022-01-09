Xponance Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

