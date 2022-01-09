Xponance Inc. Has $589,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 379.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in National Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NATI opened at $41.03 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.