Xponance Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE:NSP opened at $110.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.41. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,431,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,900 shares of company stock worth $15,543,779. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.