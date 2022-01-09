Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.04. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

