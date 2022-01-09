Xponance Inc. Sells 413 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $836,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 20.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 123.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCFS. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

