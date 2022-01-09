xSigma (SIG) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One xSigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSigma has a total market cap of $832,331.36 and $7,754.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xSigma has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005492 BTC.

About xSigma

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 14,124,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,773,282 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

