Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $53.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,979. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

